NNA - Caretaker Foreign Minister, Gibran Bassil, gave his instructions to Lebanese Ambassador to Tokyo, Nidal Yahya, to follow-up closely on the case of Carlos Ghosn, Chairman of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Group.





The Foreign Ministry noted that Ghosn is "one of the Lebanese successes abroad," and that "the Lebanese State will stand by him in his ordeal to ensure that he receives a fair trial."







============ R.K.

