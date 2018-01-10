Wed 10 Jan

04:10 PM
Bassil meets US, German Ambassadors

Wed 10 Jan 2018 at 12:17 Politics


NNA - Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Wednesday held talks with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Elizabeth Richard, over the current general situation and most recent developments.


Bassil later welcomed German Ambassador Martin Huth, who informed his host of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's looming visit to Lebanon.


Steinmeier is set to visit Lebanon on January 29, for talks with President Michel Aoun, House Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.


"I would like to mention that this is the first Lebanon visit for a German President in 120 years," the Ambassador said following the meeting.


"This visit reflects Germany's respect and appreciation of Lebanon's stability, peace, prosperity, and sectarian pluralism," he underlined.



