Sat 23 Jan

05:08 PM
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally
Download

Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

Sat 23 Jan 2021 at 13:22 International


NNA - Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politician's release, a Reuters witness said.

Police have said the nationwide protests are illegal and have already detained more than 350 people. --- Reuters



====== R.K.

Follow the latest National News Agency (NNA) news on Radio Lebanon 98.5, 98.1, and 96.2 FM

Latest Photos

تنمية وسلام وزعت 5 الاف كمامة في عكار

وقفة أمام سرايا صيدا رفضا لتمديد ...

قطع أوتوستراد البداوي بالاتجاهين ...

العمل على فتح طريق عام القموعة وط...

عكر زارت عددا من ألوية الجيش وأفو...

Reports and Hot Files

Nature getaways promote Lebanon’s ecotouris...

How to adopt good manners in the times of C...

NNA - AD Excellence shares the secrets of a “healthy" containment With the spread of

Sun 10 May 2020 at 10:07 Read more

UfM Secretary General declares state of ‘cl...

Written by Rana Hajj Kamel: “It is important to turn climate emergency into an o

Mon 02 Dec 2019 at 14:26 Read more
  • NNA Services
  • Email Service
  • Mobile App
  • Responsive Website

National News Agency - Ministry of Information Lebanese Republic All Rights Reserved 2021 - Website By Sync