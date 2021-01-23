Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally

NNA - Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politician's release, a Reuters witness said.
Police have said the nationwide protests are illegal and have already detained more than 350 people. --- Reuters
====== R.K.
