Police detain ally of Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow rally



NNA - Russian police detained Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at a rally in central Moscow on Saturday organised to call for the opposition politician's release, a Reuters witness said.



Police have said the nationwide protests are illegal and have already detained more than 350 people. --- Reuters







====== R.K.

Follow the latest National News Agency (NNA) news on Radio Lebanon 98.5, 98.1, and 96.2 FM