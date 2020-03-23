The Austrian village of St.Corona, from laughter to doubts

NNA - The village of Sankt Corona am Wechsel, in Austria, first smiled of its homonymy with the Covid-19 but is now thinking of reviewing its tourism marketing embodied by a small mascot whose name too reminds that of the coronavirus.

“At first, we had fun seeing a virus named after the village appear, but the jokes have stopped since the epidemic became very serious,” Michael Gruber, mayor of the station, told AFP on Monday. low mountain located an hour’s drive south of Vienna.

“Probably we will have to find a new name for the little ant that welcomes tourists,” said the city councilor. This charming ant named “Corona”, dressed in local fashion, is currently printed on information media for visitors.

In the Germanic world, other villages and chapels are named after St.Corona, a Christian martyr celebrated by Catholics having nothing to do with the new coronavirus.

Located at the foot of Mount Kampstein, 844 meters above sea level, the resort of less than 400 inhabitants lives mainly from green tourism. While the closure of the ski lifts had been a blow to the local economy, massive investments have been made since 2014 to attract new audiences.

Summer tobogganing, mountain biking, motor skills: the activities newly developed by St.Corona are stopped, on the eve of the resumption of the season. Containment measures have been in force for a week in Austria where movement is drastically limited.

“I’m optimistic, when the crisis is over, people will probably go less far than before to spend more time in places near their homes”, says Michael Gruber, who is sure that to bear the same name as virus will have no influence on attendance in his village in the long term.

Austria recorded Monday 3,611 officially declared cases of patients with the new coronavirus, which killed 16 people for a population of 8.8 million.==AFP

