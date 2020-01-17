Iran's Khamenei says Europeans cannot be trusted in nuclear row

NNA - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that three European states who were party to a nuclear pact from which the United States has already withdrawn could not be trusted, and their actions to put pressure on Iran would not work.

In a Friday prayers sermon, Khamenei told thousands of worshippers that the European states "cannot be trusted", after Britain, France and Germany triggered a formal dispute mechanism in the agreement, which could lead to U.N. sanctions being reimposed.

He also accused Iran's "enemies", a term that usually refers to Washington and its allies, of trying to use Iran's accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner to overshadow a public show of grief following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.

Iran's supreme leader called on Friday for national unity and a high turnout in a February election, after protests erupted following the military's admission that it had shot down an airliner by mistake during a confrontation with the United States.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking during his first Friday prayers sermon for eight years, at a time when Iran is under pressure at home and abroad, also said steps should be taken to prevent incidents like the "tragic" downing of the Ukraine International Airlines plane on Jan. 11, in which 176 people died. -----Reuters



==============R.A.H.