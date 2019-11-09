Sat 09 Nov

  3. Iraqi PM Calls for Protests to Allow a Return to 'Normal Life'
Iraqi PM Calls for Protests to Allow a Return to 'Normal Life'

Sat 09 Nov 2019

NNA - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that while protests were important in bringing about political reform, life in the country must now be allowed to return to normal.

Tens of thousands of people have protested throughout the country for weeks and dozens have been killed in clashes with security forces. Demonstrators are demanding an overhaul of the political system and decrying corruption in a ruling class that has dominated since the U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

"The protests have helped and will help pressure political groups, the government ... to reform and accept change. However continuing protests must allow for a return to normal life, which will lead to legitimate demands being met", Abdul Mahdi said in a statement.

In a nod to protesters demands, he acknowledged that political parties had made "many mistakes" in the past 16 years. --- Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

