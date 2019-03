Follow the latest National News Agency (NNA) news on Radio Lebanon 98.5, 98.1, and 96.2 FM

NNA - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi said on Sunday that an Arab League summit being held in Tunis needed to send a message on the importance of establishing a Palestinian state.Regional and international stability should come through "a just and comprehensive settlement that includes the rights of the Palestinian people and leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital," Essebsi said. --- Reuters=========== R.K.